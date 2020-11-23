HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredUFC 255: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Alex Perez recap video

featuredUFC 255: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jennifer Maia recap video

Petr Yan UFC 251 media day

featuredUFC 256 goes from 3 title fights to none, as Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling nixed

Deiveson Figueiredo submits Alex Perez at UFC 255

featuredDeiveson Figueiredo retains title, scores first-round finish in UFC 255 main event

Georgi Karakhanyan wants opponents that will get him closer to Bellator title shot

November 22, 2020
NoNo Comments

Coming off a split-decision loss to Myles Jury at Bellator 243 this past August, lightweight Georgi Karakhanyan was able to get back on track when he picked up a split-decision victory over Bryce Logan at Bellator 251 on November 5.

For Karakhanyan the win was not only a way to get himself back on track, but he took it as a learning opportunity since the fight didn’t end how he would have liked it to.

“I had a good tough opponent in Bryce Logan, and I’m glad I came out with the victory because you can never trust the judges,” Karakhanyan told MMAWeekly.com. “There’s always going to be things that I’m never going to be happy with. I always want to finish my opponent. He was a very durable fighter.

“The main thing from here on is figure out a way to beat my opponents, and I’m glad in the fight I found his weakness, just taking him down and grinding him out. But at the end of the day I’m always going to be my worst critic and always want to look the best.”

With the victory over Logan, Karakhaynan has two wins in his last three fights and is looking to continue that momentum forward towards his goal of once again becoming a champion.

“I just want the big names; whatever gets me closer to that title,” said Karakhanyan. “I’ve been asking to fight Ben Henderson, but he’s off, so I’m going to leave him alone.

“Whoever the next person is, there’s some pretty good names in the Bellator roster, maybe Roger Huerta. But other than that I’m willing to work up that ladder so I can fight for that belt.”

TRENDING > Invicta FC 43 highlights: Kayla Harrison wins in brutal fashion

Having moved up a weight class in 2020, Karakhanyan feels that it’s only a matter of time before he fully acclimates to the lightweight division and claims that title.

“I’m just glad Bellator gave me the opportunity to fight three times this year,” Karakhanyan said. “The year is still not over yet, so hopefully if they need me they know they can call me. I’m just glad I got those three fights.

“If you’re not fighting to be the top fighter, just a journeyman fighter, then there is no point. I really want to set goals. I’ve had belts in different promotions at 145lb, when I could do it at 155lbs; it’s just a matter of time. 2021 is going to be a bright future.”

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA