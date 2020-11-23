Georgi Karakhanyan wants opponents that will get him closer to Bellator title shot

Coming off a split-decision loss to Myles Jury at Bellator 243 this past August, lightweight Georgi Karakhanyan was able to get back on track when he picked up a split-decision victory over Bryce Logan at Bellator 251 on November 5.

For Karakhanyan the win was not only a way to get himself back on track, but he took it as a learning opportunity since the fight didn’t end how he would have liked it to.

“I had a good tough opponent in Bryce Logan, and I’m glad I came out with the victory because you can never trust the judges,” Karakhanyan told MMAWeekly.com. “There’s always going to be things that I’m never going to be happy with. I always want to finish my opponent. He was a very durable fighter.

“The main thing from here on is figure out a way to beat my opponents, and I’m glad in the fight I found his weakness, just taking him down and grinding him out. But at the end of the day I’m always going to be my worst critic and always want to look the best.”

With the victory over Logan, Karakhaynan has two wins in his last three fights and is looking to continue that momentum forward towards his goal of once again becoming a champion.

“I just want the big names; whatever gets me closer to that title,” said Karakhanyan. “I’ve been asking to fight Ben Henderson, but he’s off, so I’m going to leave him alone.

“Whoever the next person is, there’s some pretty good names in the Bellator roster, maybe Roger Huerta. But other than that I’m willing to work up that ladder so I can fight for that belt.”

TRENDING > Invicta FC 43 highlights: Kayla Harrison wins in brutal fashion

Having moved up a weight class in 2020, Karakhanyan feels that it’s only a matter of time before he fully acclimates to the lightweight division and claims that title.

“I’m just glad Bellator gave me the opportunity to fight three times this year,” Karakhanyan said. “The year is still not over yet, so hopefully if they need me they know they can call me. I’m just glad I got those three fights.

“If you’re not fighting to be the top fighter, just a journeyman fighter, then there is no point. I really want to set goals. I’ve had belts in different promotions at 145lb, when I could do it at 155lbs; it’s just a matter of time. 2021 is going to be a bright future.”