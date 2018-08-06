HOT OFF THE WIRE
Georges St-Pierre 'Would Be Interested' In Facing Winner of Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor

August 6, 2018
Georges St-Pierre is still looking for a fight and he might have found the right opponent.

As the former two-division UFC champion embarks on a tour of Australia this week, he spoke about his future after teasing his return to action earlier this year and hinting that he might be ready to fight again before the end of 2018.

One particular matchup that peaks St-Pierre’s interest in the potential to face off with the winner of the upcoming UFC 229 main event between lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor.

While St-Pierre has never made the cut down to 155 pounds before, he says it might be worth it for that particular fight, although he’s not sure the UFC would give it to him.

“I would be interested in that fight,” St-Pierre told Submission Radio on Monday. “That’s a win-win situation. It’s a legacy upgrade and it’s good money, it’s going to be a good fight. However, I fought at 170 [pounds] and I relinquish the title, I fought at 185 and I relinquished the title, I don’t think the UFC will let me fight for the title at 155.

“They will be afraid I will relinquish and I left the division in ruins.”

If the title wasn’t on the line and it was just a huge fight, St-Pierre says he would still consider facing Nurmagomedov or McGregor because it would definitely add a huge win to his resume as he continues to build his legacy as one of the greatest fighters of all time.

As far as who he might face, St-Pierre gives a slight edge to the undefeated Russian champion just based on what he does best in an area where McGregor has struggled in the past.

“If I have to bet, if I have to put my house on it, I would have to choose Khabib over Conor,” St-Pierre said. “Khabib has never lost, he never lost. Conor has lost before, he has lost on the ground, which is where Khabib is good. That’s where Khabib is the most competent at. However, Khabib sometimes is a slow starter and it’s hard sometimes to close distance, he has a problem to close the distance but once he’s got you in the clinch, he’s very good.

“The odds go in Khabib’s favor, maybe 60 to 40 I believe.”

St-Pierre said he might be willing to fight as early as November or potentially in December when the UFC returns to Toronto for UFC 231.

Now it’s just a matter of finding the right opponent to entice St-Pierre back to the cage and it appears there’s at least one marquee fight he’s ready to take if the opportunity is presented to him.

               

