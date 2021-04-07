Georges St-Pierre tells Joe Rogan he would have returned for Khabib

It has been more than three years since Georges St-Pierre set foot in the Octagon. He is now retired. So is former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

But there was a time when St-Pierre was pressing the UFC for a fight with Khabib. It’s something he wanted. It’s something Khabib wanted. It’s something most fans wanted.

So what about now? During a recent Joe Rogan podcast, St-Pierre was asked if Dana White called, would he return to fight Khabib?

“I would have,” he said.

Hmmm…. that sounds like a loaded answer. And it surely was. Check out St-Pierre’s segment talking to Rogan about Khabib and a possible fight.

(Video courtesy of PowerfulJRE)