Georges St-Pierre reacts to Khabib Nurmagomedov retiring: ‘I was not expecting that’

(Courtesy of ESPN MMA)

Former two-division UFC champion Georges St-Pierre reacted to lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov announcing his retirement following UFC 254 on Saturday.

St-Pierre has been in the headlines recently as a potential opponent for Nurmagomedov in the future. When “The Eagle” took off his gloves and retired, St-Pierre was surprised.

“I was surprised. I was not expecting that at all,” St-Pierre told ESPN’s Ariel Helwani. “I was surprised he retired because I thought he wanted to do, everyone in the media said he wanted to do 30-0, but that’s his choice. What a way to finish a career.”

TRENDING > Khabib Nurmagomedov issues his first statement following UFC 254 victory and retirement

Related Video > Fighters react to Khabib’s surprise UFC 254 retirement

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)