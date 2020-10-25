HOT OFF THE WIRE
Georges St-Pierre reacts to Khabib Nurmagomedov retiring: ‘I was not expecting that’

October 24, 2020
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of ESPN MMA)

Former two-division UFC champion Georges St-Pierre reacted to lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov announcing his retirement following UFC 254 on Saturday.

St-Pierre has been in the headlines recently as a potential opponent for Nurmagomedov in the future. When “The Eagle” took off his gloves and retired, St-Pierre was surprised.

“I was surprised. I was not expecting that at all,” St-Pierre told ESPN’s Ariel Helwani. “I was surprised he retired because I thought he wanted to do, everyone in the media said he wanted to do 30-0, but that’s his choice. What a way to finish a career.”

