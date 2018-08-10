Georges St-Pierre on Weight Cutting: Are We Gonna Wait Until Someone Dies to Change Things?

(Courtesy of Submission Radio)

Georges St-Pierre, on a recent speaking tour in Australia, addressed a number of topics, but one of the most debated topics in mixed martial arts right now is fighters going to extremes to cut weight.

There is no shortage of stories about how fighters have been rushed to the hospital because of weight cuts gone bad, and it only seems to have increased since the move from afternoon to morning weigh-ins.

TRENDING > Colby Covington Welcomes Fights Against Georges St-Pierre or Nick Diaz

St-Pierre, alongside Randy Couture and Chael Sonnen, has been a part of discussions about how to combat extreme weight-cutting practices, and chimed in on the subject while in Australia.