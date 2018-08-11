HOT OFF THE WIRE
Colby Covington Welcomes Fights Against Georges St-Pierre or Nick Diaz

Georges St-Pierre Doesn't Consider Himself the G.O.A.T.

August 11, 2018
Georges St-Pierre became a world champion in November 2006 by knocking out longtime titleholder Matt Hughes at UFC 65. He’d lose his first title defense against Matt Serra, but went on to recapture the welterweight title again and defended it nine times, the most in UFC history.

“Rush” stepped away from the sport in 2013. He returned four years later and won the middleweight title by submitting Michael Bisping to become only the fourth two-division champion in the promotion’s history. Daniel Cormier has since become the fifth.

Some consider St-Pierre the greatest fighter of all time. His accolades and accomplishments certainly put him in the argument, but St-Pierre doesn’t consider himself the G.O.A.T.

“I don’t really consider myself the greatest in my era. It’s a subject I can debate for a long time,” said St-Pierre during a recent press conference in Australia.

Not only does St-Pierre not consider himself the greatest, he doesn’t think there is a greatest. He believes everyone can be beaten and the term “the baddest man on the planet” is an illusion.

“There is no baddest man on the planet. Nobody is invincible, and even though you are the champion, it doesn’t mean that there is not another man on the planet that couldn’t beat you at that particular day, at that particular time, at that particular moment,” he said. “I became world champion at a certain moment, particular time and location.”

(Courtesy of Submission Radio)

               

