Georges St-Pierre heaps praise upon Khabib: ‘as perfect as you can get’

October 26, 2020
UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov put on one of the most spectacular performances of his career at UFC 254 on Saturday night. Then he retired.

Khabib was masterful on the feet, on the ground, and in his ring generalship in the UFC 254 headliner opposite Justin Gaethje. He could hardly have been any better, and he didn’t need to be. Khabib put Gaethje to sleep in the second round.

Following the death of his father over the summer, unbeknownst to even his coach Javier Mendez, Khabib promised his mother that this would be his final fight. He made good on that promise, declaring his retirement in the Octagon in his post-fight interview.

Fighters came out of the woodwork to praise him. Even rival Conor McGregor had good words to say to Khabib. Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones argued against people claiming Khabib was the greatest fighter of all time, but still heaped his praise upon him.

One of the more notable praises came from another fighter that many consider the GOAT, Georges St-Pierre.

St-Pierre was the longtime UFC welterweight champion. Perhaps the most dominant welterweight fighter in UFC history. He also returned to the Octagon following several years on the sidelines to take the middleweight strap from Michael Bisping.

He knows a thing or two about greatness, and he found it easy to heap praise upon Khabib.

“Congratulations to Khabib Nurmagomedov for his amazing performance last night and a career as perfect as you can get as an athlete!”

