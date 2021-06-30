Georges St-Pierre gives his prediction for Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor UFC 264 trilogy

HOT OFF THE WIRE
June 30, 2021
Former welterweight and middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre gave his prediction for the Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor trilogy bout that headlines UFC 264 on July 10.

McGregor made quick work of Poirier when the two first fought in a featherweight bout at UFC 178 in September 2014. The Irishman was able to stop Poirier inside of two minutes. When the two rematched at UFC 257 in January, the fight couldn’t have gone more different than their first meeting.

The rematch took place in the lightweight division and Poirier finished McGregor midway through the second frame. The rubber match takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and St-Pierre likes McGregor in the fight.

“I think McGregor is very good in rematches, and I think that he’s going to have a victory,” St-Pierre said in a video released on the Tristar Gym YouTube Channel.

“He’s probably going to win in the second round,” added the UFC Hall of Fame member.

(Courtesy of Tristar Gym)

