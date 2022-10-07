Georges St-Pierre gives advice to Israel Adesanya: ‘Heavy is the crown’

HOT OFF THE WIRE

October 7, 2022
Former two-division UFC champion Georges St-Pierre recently had dinner with middleweight titleholder Israel Adesanya and passed on some advice.

St-Pierre met Adesanya at a high-end restaurant and the two enjoyed dinner and talked about the pressures of being a champion, among other things.

“It’s good that you use it (criticism) as a fuel to motivate you because it gives you more energy to prove them wrong, but don’t pass the line of doing this,” St-Pierre told ‘The Last Stylebender.’

“Heavy is the crown my friend,” St-Pierre continued. “And it’s just the beginning for you. Heavy is the crown. I’m honest with you. I like you. I’m telling you the truth; heavy is the crown.

“Nobody can understand, but it gets worse. It adds more weight to your shoulder every fight. Every fight is bigger and bigger, and the criticisms are worse, and the expectations are more and more. Keep that fire, man, because this journey can change you from the inside out.”

Adesanya posted a video of the conversation with St-Pierre to his YouTube channel. You can watch the entire clip below.

