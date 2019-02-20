Georges St-Pierre expected to announce his retirement during Thursday press conference

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Georges St-Pierre

February 20, 2019
Georges St-Pierre appears to be ready to call it a career. 

The legendary former two-division UFC champion is expected to announce his retirement at an upcoming press conference scheduled for Thursday in his native Montreal.

The press conference will be held at the Bell Centre, which served as the backdrop to many of St-Pierre’s biggest fights in the UFC and that is also where he will officially walk away from mixed martial arts for good.

The news of St-Pierre’s pending retirement was first reported by RDS on Wednesday.

According to reports, St-Pierre was hopeful to book one more fight against reigning UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov later this year. When that matchups didn’t materialize, St-Pierre ultimately decided to call it a day.

St-Pierre had previously mentioned moving down to lightweight to challenge Nurmagomedov but UFC president Dana White immediately shot down the idea when it was presented to him.

The former champion returned to action for the UFC in 2017 where he defeated Michael Bisping to become middleweight champion and then surrendered the belt a few weeks later. White’s argument was that St-Pierre could potentially win the lightweight title and then create havoc in the division by doing the same thing again if he got past Nurmagomedov.

Ultimately, the fight never came together and it appears that was enough to make St-Pierre decide that it was time to walk away from the sport and call it a career.

St-Pierre is widely considered one of the greatest fighters of all time with a resume that is virtually unmatched by any other competitor in the history of the sport.

As a nine-time defending welterweight champion, St-Pierre was a force of nature at 170 pounds where he ran roughshod over every contender thrown in his path.

In 2013, St-Pierre took a sabbatical from fighting while also giving up his welterweight title after earning a close, hard fought decision over Johny Hendricks. St-Pierre finally returned for that lone fight against Bisping in 2017 and hasn’t fought since.

Now it appears St-Pierre is ready to retire from the sport as the 37-year old legend prepares to announce the news on Thursday.  

