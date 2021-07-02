Georges St-Pierre considers Kamaru Usman the best pound-for-pound fighter right now

Former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion George St-Pierre recognizes greatness when he sees it.

Widely considered the greatest welterweight champion in mixed martial arts history, St-Pierre believes current welterweight kingpin Kamaru Usman is the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world right now.

“I think Usman, right now, is the best pound-for-pound,” St-Pierre said in an interview with Bleacher Report. “In terms of performance, I think he’s one of the best right now and he’s an active competitor.”

Usman (19-1) is currently riding an 18-fight winning streak. His lone defeat came eight years ago in his second professional bout in May 2013. “The Nigerian Nightmare” captured the 170-pound world title in March 2019 by defeating former titleholder Tyron Woodley. He’s successfully defended the title four times.

Former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones sits atop the UFC pound-for-pound rankings but hasn’t fought since February 2020. Inactivity is threatening his status in the pound-for-pound rankings but not his status as the G.O.A.T.

While St-Pierre gave high praise to Usman, he also likes to watch several current UFC champions compete.

“I like to watch (Israel) Adesanya as well – Francis Ngannou, Ciryl Gane,” St-Pierre said. “I like (Alexander) Volkanovski – all of the champions.

“If we’re talking about who’s the greatest, I think (Brandon) Moreno is pretty amazing. The way he beat (Deiveson) Figueiredo, that was amazing. It was an amazing performance – as good as it gets.”