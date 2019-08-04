HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC Covington vs Lawler recap video

featuredUFC on ESPN 5: Colby Covington vs Robbie Lawler recap video

Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman seaparated post-show

featuredColby Covington and Kamaru Usman separated by security during volatile UFC on ESPN 5 interview

Colby Covington punches Robbie Lawler at UFC on ESPN 5

featuredColby Covington rolls over Robbie Lawler in UFC on ESPN 5 main event

Cris Cyborg at the UFC 232 Post-Fight Press Conference

featuredCris Cyborg apologizes for doctored video of Dana White confrontation

Georges St-Pierre closes the book on UFC return: ‘It’s a chapter of my life that is over’

August 4, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Video courtesy of TSN | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

For anyone waiting for former UFC two-division champion Georges St-Pierre to return to the Octagon, you may be waiting quite a while. 

Unlike the first time he walked away from the sport, St-Pierre held an official retirement press conference and he appears ready to hold true to his word. While St-Pierre wanted to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov, the UFC has other plans for the lightweight champion.

With that bout apparently out of the question, St-Pierre’s retirement seems to be set in stone.

“Competition, for me, it’s a chapter of my life that is over,” St-Pierre said in a backstage interview at UFC on ESPN 5 on Saturday, where he was cornering teammate Nasrat Haqparast, who defeated Joaquim Silva. 

TRENDING > Matt Hughes issues statement after Colby Covington references train collision

Nurmagomedov is currently slated to unify his championship with Dustin Poirier’s interim belt at UFC 242 in September. If he wins, Nurmagomedov is likely to then defend against Tony Ferguson. Should he lose to Poirier, Nurmagomedov could be lined up in a rematch with Conor McGregor. Either way, St-Pierre isn’t on UFC president Dana White’s radar for a fight with Nurmagomedov.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA