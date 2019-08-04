Georges St-Pierre closes the book on UFC return: ‘It’s a chapter of my life that is over’

(Video courtesy of TSN | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

For anyone waiting for former UFC two-division champion Georges St-Pierre to return to the Octagon, you may be waiting quite a while.

Unlike the first time he walked away from the sport, St-Pierre held an official retirement press conference and he appears ready to hold true to his word. While St-Pierre wanted to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov, the UFC has other plans for the lightweight champion.

With that bout apparently out of the question, St-Pierre’s retirement seems to be set in stone.

“Competition, for me, it’s a chapter of my life that is over,” St-Pierre said in a backstage interview at UFC on ESPN 5 on Saturday, where he was cornering teammate Nasrat Haqparast, who defeated Joaquim Silva.

TRENDING > Matt Hughes issues statement after Colby Covington references train collision

Nurmagomedov is currently slated to unify his championship with Dustin Poirier’s interim belt at UFC 242 in September. If he wins, Nurmagomedov is likely to then defend against Tony Ferguson. Should he lose to Poirier, Nurmagomedov could be lined up in a rematch with Conor McGregor. Either way, St-Pierre isn’t on UFC president Dana White’s radar for a fight with Nurmagomedov.