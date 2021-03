Georges St-Pierre breaks down Conor McGregor, Israel Adesanya losses; Kamaru Usman’s dominance

Former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre recently spoke with ESPN about Conor McGregor and Israel Adesanya’s recent losses, Kamaru Usman’s dominance, and what he has coming up in his own career.

St-Pierre is going to be a large part of the Karate Combat organization, and will also be stepping back into the Hollywood world on Disney+.

(Video courtesy of ESPN MMA)

