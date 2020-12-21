Geoff Neal overcame adversity (including losing 3 corners to COVID) in UFC Vegas 17 loss

Geoff Neal may have wound up on the wrong end of a decision in his UFC Vegas 17 headliner opposite Stephen Thompson on Saturday night, but he was proud of just having been able to compete none the less.
Thompson dominated the fight, earning 50-45 scores from all three judges, but that didn’t deter Neal’s resolve.
Neal says he lost three cornermen, including his main corner, to COVID-19 en route to the fight. He also admitted to not being about to see out of his left eye for the vast majority of the bout.
Neal insists he wasn’t making excuses, just relaying the adversity that he had to overcome simply to fight. He still gave credit to Thompson for being “good as f—.”