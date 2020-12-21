Geoff Neal overcame adversity (including losing 3 corners to COVID) in UFC Vegas 17 loss

Geoff Neal may have wound up on the wrong end of a decision in his UFC Vegas 17 headliner opposite Stephen Thompson on Saturday night, but he was proud of just having been able to compete none the less.

Thompson dominated the fight, earning 50-45 scores from all three judges, but that didn’t deter Neal’s resolve.

Neal says he lost three cornermen, including his main corner, to COVID-19 en route to the fight. He also admitted to not being about to see out of his left eye for the vast majority of the bout.

Neal insists he wasn’t making excuses, just relaying the adversity that he had to overcome simply to fight. He still gave credit to Thompson for being “good as f—.”

“I want to take the time to thank all my supporters and friends. I haven’t replied to everyone but just know I love y’all! Not the outcome I wanted but I had fun nonetheless. Some much adversity dealing leading up to this fight.. sepsis, congestive heart failure, 3 of my corners testing positive for covid, with one of them being the general @sayifsaud, but I still made that walk and fought that fight. Couldn’t see out of my right eye for 4 rounds and still managed to hang in there with a guy whose been kicking ass since I was like 9yrs old lol. I don’t know about y’all but I’m proud of me! Shoutout to my teammates and coaches who did everything to get me ready for this moment. And big shout out to @wonderboymma. True definition of a martial artist. Never stop being you my man. And tell your pops I said thanks for the water 😂👊🏾

P.S this is not an excuse @wonderboymma is good af lol”

TRENDING > Anthony Pettis plans to move back to lightweight, wants to fight Tony Ferguson next