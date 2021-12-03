Geoff Neal jailed on DWI, weapons charges ahead of UFC 269

According to MMA Junkie, who obtained court records from the Collin County Sheriff’s Office, Geoff Neal was arrested and jailed on Thanksgiving for “driving while intoxicated and unlawful carrying a weapon.”

The arrest was made at 3:47 a.m Thursday morning in Texas and he was booked into the Collin County Jail. His bond was set for $1,000 for each offense and he was released at just after 8 p.m the same day.

Neal’s lawyer, Brandon Barnett, told ESPN that Neal took a blood test, which could take months to come back

“If it turns out he was not legally intoxicated — which we expect the blood test will show — there won’t be a gun charge, either,” Barnett told ESPN.

If it turns out that Neal was not actually intoxicated the weapon charge would also be dropped, MMA Junkie reported.

Neal is scheduled to fight Santiago Ponzinibbio in two weeks on Dec. 11 on the UFC 269 fight card, at press time there was no news of the fight being canceled.

Neal is riding on a two-fight losing streak, dropping back-to-back fights with Neil Magny and Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson.