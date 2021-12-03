HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredUFC Vegas 44 Weigh-in Face-off Video

featuredUFC Vegas 44 Live Weigh-in Results and Video Stream

Geoff Neal

featuredGeoff Neal jailed on DWI, weapons charges ahead of UFC 269

featuredKhamzat Chimaev calls Nate Diaz a ‘fake gangster’ for turning down UFC fight

Geoff Neal jailed on DWI, weapons charges ahead of UFC 269

December 3, 2021
NoNo Comments

According to MMA Junkie, who obtained court records from the Collin County Sheriff’s Office, Geoff Neal was arrested and jailed on Thanksgiving for “driving while intoxicated and unlawful carrying a weapon.”

The arrest was made at 3:47 a.m Thursday morning in Texas and he was booked into the Collin County Jail. His bond was set for $1,000 for each offense and he was released at just after 8 p.m the same day.

Neal’s lawyer, Brandon Barnett, told ESPN that Neal took a blood test, which could take months to come back

“If it turns out he was not legally intoxicated — which we expect the blood test will show — there won’t be a gun charge, either,” Barnett told ESPN.

If it turns out that Neal was not actually intoxicated the weapon charge would also be dropped, MMA Junkie reported.

Neal is scheduled to fight Santiago Ponzinibbio in two weeks on Dec. 11 on the UFC 269 fight card, at press time there was no news of the fight being canceled.

Neal is riding on a two-fight losing streak, dropping back-to-back fights with Neil Magny and Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson.


facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

UFC 268 highlights – Kamaru Usman tops Colby Covington again

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA