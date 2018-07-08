HOT OFF THE WIRE
Brock Lesnar and Daniel Cormier square off at UFC 226

featuredBrock Lesnar and Daniel Cormier Nearly Come to Blows at UFC 226

featuredDaniel Cormier Knocks Out Stipe Miocic, Gets into Skirmish with Brock Lesnar at UFC 226

UFC 226 Miocic vs Cormier live results

featuredUFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

Israel Adesanya

featuredIsrael Adesanya Couldn’t Take Brad Tavares’ Heart, but He Certainly Took the Fight to Him at the TUF 27 Finale

Gennady Golovkin Praises Conor McGregor’s Boxing, but Floyd Mayweather in UFC Would Be a Different Story

July 7, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Gennady Golovkin currently sits atop the boxing world, so when he says that he thinks former UFC dual-division champion Conor McGregor looked good when he boxed Floyd Mayweather, his comments hold a lot of weight. But that is exactly what he said when speaking with the media at UFC 226 on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Mayweather has teased a trip to the Octagon, but time and again has put it on the back burner. That’s just as well, according to GGG, who questions Mayweather crossing over from boxing to MMA, doubting it would produce the same respectable result as the Irishman’s trip from the Octagon to the boxing ring.

TRENDING > Israel Adesanya Plans to Wreck the Top of the UFC Middleweight Division

Golovkin has only one blemish on his record, a controversial draw with Canelo Alvarez. He is otherwise undefeated with a professional boxing record of 38-0-1. Golovkin hopes to at least dull that blemish when he rematches Alvarez on Sept. 15 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
UFC Fight Night 133: Boise
UFC Fight Night 134: Hamburg
UFC on FOX 30: Canada
UFC 227: Los Angeles
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC Russia
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA