Geje Eustaquio is Ready to Defeat Adriano Moraes Anywhere the Fight Goes

A lot has changed since Geje Eustaquio first fought Adriano Moraes. The Filipino has won four ONE Championship fights and beaten the likes of Gianni Subba and Kairat Akmetov to become the interim ONE flyweight champion.

During the last four years, Eustaquio, who rematches Moraes at ONE: Pinnacle of Power on Saturday, has also seen some of his Team Lakay training partners register big wins. Eduard Folayang famously beat Shinya Aoki to win the lightweight belt.

So he is a much more confident fighter heading into Saturday’s show in Macau and his team is also on something of a high. According to Eusatquio, this is the contrast between the rematch with Moraes and the first fight.

“It is hard to admit, but the first time we met, I just was not ready. Now my confidence is super high. I believe I can stand and trade with him, and going down to the ground with him is a dream.”

This might seem like a slightly bold statement given that Moraes is a BJJ black belt, but Team Lakay’s recent record against elite-level grapplers and wrestlers stands up to close scrutiny. Folayang beat Aoki, Belingon beat McLaren, and Leone and Eustaquio outpointed Akhmetov, one of only two men to claimed a win over Moraes.

Team Lakay is evolving rapidly and Eustaquio is relishing his role in this progress.

“We are doing some extraordinary things in training and we are enjoying every minute of it,” he said.

Like the majority of his teammates, Eustaquio comes from a wushu background and is confident with his striking. He’s never been knocked out or stopped with strikes, but does have two submission losses on his record, one of which came at the hands of Moraes.

However, Eustaquio feels the ground game is no longer a weakness. In fact, he would consider taking Moraes down if a suitable opportunity arises.

“If the going gets rough, then he can focus on taking it to the mat. The same principle applies to me. I want to test my jiu-jitsu skills too, and what better opponent than Adriano Moraes to do so against?”

Whether or not Eustaquio will actually attempt to instigate a grappling exchange with the BJJ black belt remains to be seen, but the 29-year-old definitely believes he is capable of knocking Moraes out.

“This time around, I have a feeling we will be standing more. I think he will want to stand and trade with me to test his striking,” he said.

At least this time Eustaquio has no sense of inferiority. He believes this is a much better match-up for him than it was in 2014 and thinks he can pose Moraes some problems.

“I have worked extremely hard to get to this point, because deep inside, I knew we would meet again. Now, I can finally give him a better fight.”

For the Team Lakay fighters, every training camp is the same in that they always prepare in Baguio with familiar faces. But the mood around the place is completely different now that fighters like Folayang, Belingon, Eustaquio, and Banario are consistently holding their own against the best in Asia.

Seeing his teammates succeed instils confidence in Eustaquio. He believes in the quality of the work being put in by the fighters and the coaching team and goes into Saturday’s title unification clash in high spirits.

“It is one of the toughest training camps of my career, but also one of the most enjoyable. My conditioning is on point and I am ready to go. Right now, we are just polishing my skills and trusting in the process.”

Eustaquio will be the underdog, but it’s a role which he and his teammates have excelled in of late. The Filipino flyweight’s preparation is some of his best ever. He is ready to fulfill his ambition of unifying the titles and becoming the undisputed top dog in the division.