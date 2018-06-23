Geje Eustaquio Claims Split Decision Win Over Adriano Moraes at ONE: Pinnacle of Power

ONE: Pinnacle of Power took place at the Studio City Events Center in Macau on Saturday, and pitted Adriano Moraes against Geje Eustaquio in the main event. The first time these two fighters met was in 2014 and the Brazilian won by second-round submission. Things didn’t go quite the same way this time around.

The intervening years have been kind to both men and the rematch was a close and competitive contest, but ultimately, it was Eustaquio who prevailed. The Filipino unified the ONE Championship flyweight belts with a split-decision win.

The fight started slowly with Eusatquio seizing the center of the ring and Moraes circling away. Midway through the round, the Filipino caught a body kick and surprisingly elected to take the BJJ black belt down.

It nearly proved to be a tactical error, as Moraes locked on a guillotine. It looked deep, but the Filipino escaped. The round finished with the Filipino trying to land ground and pound from top position, as the Brazilian attempted to counter with an armbar.

Moraes started looking to land takedowns in the second stanza. Towards the end of the round, he took Esutaquio’s back from a standing position and secured a body triangle, but couldn’t capitalize by locking on a rear-naked choke before the bell sounded.

In the third, Moraes started to showcase his striking with some sharp low kicks before switching back to a takedown orientated strategy. He got Eustaquio down again and was able to posture up and land a hard right hand right at the end of the round.

Moraes looked to have the initiative heading into the championship rounds, but Eustaquio was still in the fight. There was a sizable Filipino contingent in attendance and they raised the roof at the Studio City Events Center when their fighter scored with a takedown of his own in the fourth.

In the fifth frame, Moraes looked for more takedowns, but Eustaquio was starting to hold his own in the scrambles. The Filipino was able to reverse position and spent some time on top, as his opponent looked to counter with knee bar and leg lock attempts.

At this stage, Moraes appeared to be giving up takedown attempts in order to look for submissions, but it was a high risk strategy which ultimately handed the initiative to Eustaquio. A series of scrambles ensued with the Filipino slightly getting the better of them, as the Brazilian searched unsuccessfully for submissions.

It was still something of a surprise when the scorecards were announced and two of the judges had seen the bout in favor of Eusataquio. For Moraes, the disappointment would have been compounded by the knowledge that his 17-3 record now contains three split-decision defeats.

For Eustaquio it was unbridled joy. He is the undisputed ONE flyweight champion and boasts a record of 11-6. The fight might not have taken place in Manila, but the venue was full of vocal Filipino fans who rejoiced in the controversial result.

It was also a good night for Eustaquio’s Team Lakay training partner Danny Kingad (9-1). He won’t get a flyweight title shot while his friend holds the belt, but he remains one of the top dogs in the division after a decision win over Ma Hao Bin (11-3).

On the subject of top dogs, Ev Ting (16-4) cemented his status as the number one contender in the lightweight division with a clear-cut decision win over Koji Ando (12-7). The Malaysian had too much for his veteran opponent, who slumped to a third successive defeat.

