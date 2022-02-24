HOT OFF THE WIRE

Gegard Mousasi on Conor McGregor: ‘He’s a moron’

February 24, 2022
Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor may be an international superstar, but Bellator MMA middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi isn’t a fan.

Mousasi recounted an incident with McGregor from 2017 when the Irishman was preparing to boxing Floyd Mayweather Jr. In an interview, Mousasi was asked about the match-up and McGregor didn’t like what “The Dreamcatcher” had to say.

According to Mousasi, McGregor contacted his management via Twitter and the two went back and forth with insults through direct messages.

“I said something about it (the boxing match with Mayweather), and the idiot sent me a private message. Actually, he sent it to my manager because I don’t do Twitter. That was it, and I then said to manager, write something back,” Mousasi explained during an appearance on The MMA Hour. “He’s a moron.”

“He said, ‘don’t bring my name in your mouth,’ and I said, you’re a ginger-headed f*ck.”

