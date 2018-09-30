Gegard Mousasi Mauls Rory MacDonald by Second Round TKO in Bellator Super Fight

Gegard Mousasi needed less than two rounds to prove sometimes size matters.

In the first ever champion versus champion fight at Bellator 206, Mousasi dismantled Rory MacDonald on the feet before finishing him on the ground with a barrage of elbows in the second round.

While Mousasi was the bigger fighter coming in as the middleweight champion, MacDonald wasn’t a very heavy underdog and there were plenty of people who believed he could move up in weight and become a two division champion.

Unfortunately for him, Mousasi had something to say about that.

As soon as the fight got underway, Mousasi was showing no fear of reprisal from MacDonald throughout the opening round as he constantly plodded forward, unleashing a stiff left jab and then firing off a powerful overhand right.

While MacDonald did manage to land one good right hand of his own midway through the round, Mousasi just walked through the punch and kept moving forward.

Mousasi was surgical with that lead jab, landing consistently while watching MacDonald’s head snap backwards repeatedly.

Following a tough five minutes to star the fight, MacDonald attempted to alter his game plan with a takedown attempt to open the second round but he came up short and Mousasi landed on top of him.

From there, Mousasi began raining down elbows including at least one clubbing shot that busted open MacDonald’s nose, which was a source of constant problems through his final two fights in the UFC.

Mousasi was quick to advance his position moving from the guard into the mount, completely disregarding any kind of defense being thrown at him from MacDonald.

Within seconds, Mousasi was blasting away with a vicious series of elbows that saw blood continue to splash across MacDonald’s face and chest as he struggled underneath the reigning middleweight champion.

MacDonald tried mightily to wiggle free but instead he just started eating more and more unanswered elbows from Mousasi and referee Herb Dean was finally forced to call a stop to the contest at 3:23 into the second round.

“Much respect to Rory,” Mousasi said after the win. “I like him a lot. Phenomenal fighter, phenomenal guy. Thanks for taking the fight and making this a super fight for Bellator.”

While everything about the matchup said ‘super fight’, it was ultimately a very one-sided affair as Mousasi was in control from the first second of the opening round until he got the brutal finish in the second.

Mousasi has now won eight straight fights dating back to his career in the UFC with three consecutive victories in Bellator. This latest win will certainly look good on his resume as he beats another Bellator champion and Mousasi wasted no time looking ahead at who he believes will be his next two opponents.

“I had hurt him a little bit already. It went perfect. This was the fight I needed,” Mousasi said about the win over MacDonald. “Next is [Rafael] Lovato and then [Lyoto] Machida if he wins. A lot of drug testing for Machida and then I’ll fight him.”

Mousasi has a prior loss to Machida when they met in the UFC so it’s understandable why he would like to get that one back in the future.

As for MacDonald, he didn’t win a second Bellator world title but he will still enter the welterweight grand prix once he heals up from this defeat. MacDonald is scheduled to defend his 170-pound title against Jon Fitch in the first round of the tournament either later this year or in early 2019.