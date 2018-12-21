HOT OFF THE WIRE
Gegard Mousasi Injured, Out of Bellator 214 Title Bout

December 20, 2018
Bellator MMA middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi is out of his Jan. 26 title defense against Rafael Lovato Jr. due to injury. ESPN first reported the news and MMAWeekly.com’s Damon Martin independently confirmed the development with Bellator officials.

Mousasi (45-6-2) won the title by defeating Rafael Carvalho by TKO at Bellator 200 in May. He successfully defended his belt against Rory MacDonald at Bellator 206 in September. “The Dreamcatcher” made his Bellator MMA debut in October 2017 after a four-year stint in the UFC. He’s riding an eight-fight winning streak and hasn’t tasted defeat since 2015.

TRENDING > Jon Jones Opts Not to Enter VADA Drug Testing Program Ahead of UFC 232

Lovato Jr. (9-0) is the former Legacy FC middleweight champion. The undefeated submission specialist has won six of his nine fights by submission. He last fought at Bellator 205 in September defeating John Salter by rear-naked choke. It’s unknown whether Lovato will remain on the fight card against a replacement opponent or be pulled from the event.

Bellator 214 takes place Jan. 26 at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. The event airs on Paramount Network and streams on DAZN.

