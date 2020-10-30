Gegard Mousasi decisions Douglas Lima to become two-time champ at Bellator 250

The Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. played host to Thursday’s Bellator 250: Mousasi vs. Lima fight card. The vacant middleweight title was up for grabs in the main event between current welterweight champion Douglas Lima and former middleweight titleholder Gegard Mousasi. Rafael Lovato Jr. vacated the title in February after being diagnosed with cerebral cavernoma.

Mousasi was wanting to win back the title Lovato Jr. took from him at Bellator 223 while Lima was out to become a two-division Bellator champion. At the end of the night, Mousasi had the belt around his waist.

In the opening round, Mousasi controlled the distance keeping Lima inside boxing range and not allowing the Brazilian too much space. He outworked Lima with more output and secured two takedowns in the round. On the ground, Mousasi inflicted damage with punch and elbows.

Mousasi continued to control the distance in the second round, but Lima began connecting with leg kicks. It was his most effective weapon and he went to it over and over in the third round.

In the fourth frame, Mousasi was forced to switch stances to protect his damaged leg. For the first time in the fight, Lima was moving Mousasi back. In the final round, Lima looked to be the fresher fighter.

TRENDING > Jon Jones calls Khabib’s No. 1 ranking No. 1 bullsh##

Lima continued to target Mousasi’s legs and it was opening up opportunities to land punches. Mousasi was in survival mode. He caught a leg kick and took Lima down. He didn’t do much on the ground but ride out the remainder of the round but it was enough to win.

“I didn’t want to waste too much energy. I felt like I was winning the rounds. He wasn’t pushing really the pace. I was pushing him backwards, so I was winning the rounds. I didn’t feel like it was necessary to take him down. Of course, at the end, I thought this may be good,” Mousasi said after the fight. “I took him down to secure the round and get the win.”

Mousasi admitted that Lima hurt him badly with leg kicks. He also admitted to riding out the clock in the final round.

“I didn’t take any unnecessary risks because when you’re close he’s very well with his hooks. One punch can finish it. I was scoring with the jab. I knew I had four rounds at least, and the last round I secured the takedown. I cruised to the victory, but you can never count out the guy. He’s a phenomenal fighter,” he said.

Bellator 250 Complete Results: