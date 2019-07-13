Garrett Wells on Shamrock FC 320 bout: ‘It’s not going to a decision’

Following an 0-2 start to his career, lightweight Garrett Wells knew changes had to be made if he was going to turn things around.

For Wells, the turn towards the better came after a change of camps, and since then he’s won back to back fights heading into second bout of 2019.

“I was travelling all the time and helping teach taekwondo, which consumed quite a bit of my time, so I actually stopped helping teaching and moved camps and started training with Jake Collier and Dakota Bush, and I feel like that’s been the world of difference,” Wells told MMAWeekly.com.

“I’ve been able to attend more jiu-jitsu classes, and I focused a lot more on myself, and I feel like that’s been working out quite a bit for me.”

For Wells one aspect of his game which has obviously improved since he began working with Collier and Bush is his wrestling. With an emphasis on that he’s been able to transition better and be a more complete fighter.

“We focus a lot more on wrestling and striking, which I did a little bit but not as much as I do now,” said Wells. “We focus a lot on cage wrestling, wrestling defense and offense, and I never really did that before in my career.

“I feel like that’s helped out leaps and bounds, so I feel like that was a pretty big progression of my career.”

On Saturday in St. Louis, Mo., Wells (2-2) will look for his third win in a row when he faces Kevin Mueller (0-1) in a main card 155-pound at Shamrock FC 320.

“He’s a jiu-jitsu guy, so I feel pretty comfortable there if he wants to go to the ground, but sometimes with jiu-jitsu guys you get a stand-up match,” Wells said of Mueller. “We’re looking for a stand-up fight, but if it goes to the ground, we can go to the ground and finish the fight there.

“I don’t feel like it’s going to decision. I feel like it’s going to be a first round finish for me.”

When it comes to the second half of 2019, Wells’ main goal is to continue to build his record and prove his initial difficulties are a thing of the past.

“Since I started out at 0-2, I’ve just focused fight by fight and trying to build that record back up,” said Wells. “I just go fight by fight and focus on that. I’m looking for a quick turnaround (so I can fight again soon).”