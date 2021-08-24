HOT OFF THE WIRE

Gable Steveson on not meeting with UFC yet: “Dana, you have my phone number.”

August 23, 2021
Gable Steveson has the combat sports world wrapped around his finger.

The 2021 Olympic gold medalist and former NCAA Division I Heavyweight Champion went on a combat sports tour of sorts this past weekend.

Steveson first made an appearance at Bellator 265 in South Dakota last Friday.

The wrestling prodigy then made a stop at Summerslam, one of WWE’s flagship events, in Las Vegas this past Saturday. Steveson even posed for a picture with the Chairman and CEO of WWE, Vince McMahon.

TJ Dillashaw on Sean O’Malley: “I don’t think he’ll become champion”

One combat sports behemoth that Steveson has not had a conversation with yet is the UFC.

Speaking on The MMA Hour, Steveson clarified that the lack of dialogue between Steveson and the promotion is not a result of a lack of interest.

“Meeting did not happen,” Steveson said. “I got to Vegas and I was on go the whole day. So I had no time to reach out or nothing.”

Steveson continued, saying he did not feel like he was being pursued aggressively by the UFC, so he will wait to hear from UFC president Dana White rather than take the initiative to reach out to the promotion.

“He’s not coming at me like that, so like I said I’ll wait my turn,” Steveson said. “Dana, you have my phone number. You have my Instagram. 

“I don’t run to people. I do my job. I wrestle. I win championships. I put on for the university. I put on for USA. No need for me to run anywhere.”

Despite being just 21-years-old, Steveson already has quite an impressive business acumen.

