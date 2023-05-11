Gabe Green bringing fireworks to UFC on ABC 4

Though it’s been 10 months since his last fight, UFC welterweight Gabe Green doesn’t look at the past year with bad feelings.

Rather than be upset about his situation, Green has remained optimistic, and is now finally set to return to action for the first time since July of last year.

“Things are good,” Green told MMAWeekly.com. “I would have liked to have liked to fight a little earlier, but that’s not what God had planned for me, so it didn’t happen, but I’m happy to get back into the cage (for this upcoming fight).”

While Green hasn’t fought in nearly a year, he’s remained active in training and feels like a much better version of himself than the last time he was in the Octagon.

“I’m one of those guys who never stops going to the gym,” said Green. “I’m always grinding. I wasn’t working on anything in particular really, but just getting better across the board.

“I did a little more strength training, so I got stronger, and I’m really excited to use the new strength in the upcoming fight for sure.”

Gabe Green returns at UFC on ABC 4

This Saturday in Charlotte, N.C., Green (11-4) squares off against Bryan Battle (8-2) in a welterweight preliminary bout on UFC on ABC 4: Rozenstruik vs. Almeida.

“I think I just have to go in there and do my thing,” Green said. “(Battle’s) a good fighter. He won TUF, and he’s no slouch. Everyone in the UFC is a very dangerous person, but I think as long as I go in there and do my thing I’ll be just fine.

“I’m going to go out there and do my thing. My thing is always to make it exciting and make the fireworks fly. I’m always trying to put a stamp on it.”

With half a year still remaining in 2023, Green hopes to be more active and close out the year with multiple fights under his belt.

“I’d love to fight three times this year still,” said Green. “It’s whatever they have planned for me and whatever the UFC makes happen is what’s going to happen. I’ll be ready.

“I’m always in the gym training. I can always make weight. I can fight right away or if I’ll wait a little bit – I’ll always be ready.”