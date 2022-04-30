Gabe Green looking to give Yohan Lainesse his first career loss at UFC Vegas 53

The last couple of years haven’t been quite what welterweight Gabe Green had been hoping they would be in terms of activity.

Coming off a year in 2018 where he fought three times, Green has only had one fight a year since returning to action in 2020. It’s the kind of lack of activity that he hopes he can remedy in 2022.

“I like to be an active fighter, but things came up to make it that (2021) I wasn’t as active as I wanted, so I definitely want to change that this year,” Green told MMAWeekly.com.

One thing Green is happy about when it comes to the last couple years is the fact that he’s been able to work on his game and is a much better version of himself in 2022 compared to years past.

“I’m significantly better all around,” said Green. “I think people are going to be surprised how much I’ve improved since my last fight.

“I’m surrounded by great people that are making me better all the time. I used to not strength too much, now I have strength training, so I’ll be a lot bigger and stronger since I got that. It’s going to be a whole new fighter basically.”

This Saturday in Las Vegas, Nevada, Green (10-3) looks to kick of his 2022 in spectacular fashion when he faces Yohan Lainesse (8-0) in a 170-pound preliminary bout at UFC Vegas 53.

“He looks like a guy who likes to crack,” Green said of Lainesse. “He’s 8-0 with seven knockouts, and I love it when somebody wants to try to punch me. I’m always happy to stand in the cage and bang.

“I think it’s going to be entertaining for everybody. I think I’m going to go out there and punch him harder than he punches me and get him to get his first L.”

For Green what’s next isn’t so much on his mind as is how often he’d like to compete in 2022.

“I take it one fight at a time,” said Green. “I’ve got to get through this one first on Saturday, but I would definitely like to get in two before the year’s done.”