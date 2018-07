Future TUF Coach Kelvin Gastelum Says The Ultimate Fighter Had Become ‘Dull and Boring’

<span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”></span>

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Coach of the next, and possibly the last, season of The Ultimate Fighter, Kelvin Gastelum, talks about his upcoming stint on The Ultimate Fighter opposite UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker.

TRENDING > Brock Lesnar Back in USADA Program, Eligible to Return in January 2019

Feeling that TUF had become somewhat dull and boring, Gastelum hopes to help bring the “sparkle” back to the show.