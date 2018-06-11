Full ONE: Spirit of a Warrior Fight Card Released

ONE: Spirit of a Warrior is set for Yangon on June 29 and will feature at least eight fights with two Muay Thai matches on the card.

As previously announced, Aung La Nsang defends his middleweight title against Ken Hasegawa in the main event. Another seven fights were announced this week, including a bantamweight bout between former title challenger Leandro Issa and promotional newcomer Roman Alvarez.

Issa (15-6) has won two fights out of two since returning to ONE following a UFC stint. He challenged for the inaugural bantamweight belt in 2012 and faces Saipan’s Roman Alvarez (6-1) in Yangon.

Issa’s Evolve MMA team mate Saketdao Petpayathai (3-0) will also be in action. The multiple time Muay Thai champ faces another step up in terms of the standard of his opposition, as he takes on China’s Ma Jia Wen (5-2).

The card also features a featherweight bout between two fighters who are both trying their luck in a lighter division. Brazil’s Rafael Nunes (11-1) has been matched with Japanese veteran Tetsuya Yamada (23-6-2).

ONE: Spirit of a Warrior Fight Card