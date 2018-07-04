Full ONE: Pursuit of Power Fight Card Released

ONE: Pursuit of Power is set for the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur on July 13 and will be headlined by a Muay Thai fight between Jo Nattawut and Yohann Fairtex. This will be the second card the promotion has put on this month and neither has had an MMA bout in the main event.

“We have an amazing event planned for fans in Kuala Lumpur, as our ONE Championship athletes get ready to electrify the stadium with dazzling performances,” said Chatri Sityodtong, Chairman and CEO of ONE Championship. “In the main event, Jo Nattawut will face Yohann Fairtex Drai in a ONE Super Series Muay Thai contest.”

The card will also feature a four-man welterweight Grand Prix. The title in that division was the property of Ben Askren, but he has retired and the winner of this tournament will presumably be crowned his successor.

Askren is the only man to ever beat Malaysian welterweight Agilan Thani (8-1). He is Kuala Lumpur born and bred and will have the crowd firmly on his side when he takes on Zebastian Kadestam (9-4) in the first semifinal bout.

The second semifinal fight features promotional newcomer Tyler McGuire (10-0), whose perfect professional record has been compiled at the expense of somewhat mediocre opposition. He faces a huge step up against seasoned welterweight Luis Santos (64-10-0-1).

ONE Championship has been signing some of the top talent in Japan and the latest addition to the roster is lightweight Kota Shimoishi (21-5). He faces Costa Rican BJJ black belt Ariel Sexton (11-4-0-1) on his promotional debut in Kuala Lumpur.

It looks set to be a busy weekend at the Axiata Arena, which will also play host to the boxing match between Manny Pacquiao and Lucas Matthysse on Sunday morning (local time).

ONE: Pursuit of Power Fight Card