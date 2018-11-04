Glenn Sparv Stops Mehdi Bagheri, Wins FMD Middleweight Title

Glenn Sparv is the first ever Full Metal Dojo middleweight champion. The 30-year-old stopped Mehdi Bagheri in the second round at the Insanity Nightclub in Bangkok on Saturday night (local time).

It was the Iranian who made the stronger start. Bagheri connected with a right hand soon after the bell, quickly found a home for his cross, landing punches to the body and head of Sparv, who was struggling to mount any effective offense.

At the start of the second stanza, Bagheri landed a left hook. Sparv stood his ground and they traded punches, but it was the Iranian who got the better of the exchange. He decided to shoot for a takedown and secured a double-leg with the Finnish fighter sitting up against the cage.

As Bagheri worked for the takedown, Sparv scored with a series of elbows to the ear area, which caused him to give up the position. The Tiger Muay Thai fighter found himself in top position, but the Iranian quickly worked his way up.

On the break, Sparv looked to land a flying knee and he timed it to perfection. Bagheri was backed against the cage and just trying to stand up with the strike catching him full in the face and instantly ending the contest.

The finish came at the 2:52 mark and saw Sparv improve his overall record to 20-5. Bagheri put in a very credible performance against a much more experienced opponent, but ultimately suffered the only defeat of his career to date and drops to 4-1.

In the co-main event, Suwanan Boonsorn (2-1) needed just 2:06 of the opening round to submit Loma Lookboonmee (2-1). The Invicta FC and Pancrase veteran ended up on the ground following a scramble and her opponent swiftly locked in an armbar to finish the fight and win the FMD atomweight title.

Full Metal Dojo 16 Results