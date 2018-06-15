Full Invicta FC 30 Fight Card Revealed, Featuring Atomweight Championship

Invicta Fighting Championships on Wednesday announced the completed eight-fight card for Invicta FC 30, taking place at the historic Scottish Rite Temple in Kansas City, Mo., on Saturday, July 21.

In the main event, Jinh Yu Frey (6-3) gets her second crack at Invicta gold, taking on Finland’s Minna “Brutsku” Grusander (6-1) for the vacant atomweight championship.

Frey has won four of her last five inside the Invicta cage, the lone loss coming against former atomweight champion Ayaka Hamasaki via doctor’s stoppage. Grusander debuted at Invicta FC 28 in March, stopping Fernanda Priscila en route to her fourth straight victory.

With a main event showcasing Invicta’s fastest and most dynamic weight class, attention shifts in the co-main event to the roster’s most imposing and powerful finishers, as prospects Felicia “FeeNom” Spencer (4-0) and Helena “Pretty” Kolesnyk (5-1, 1 NC) clash at featherweight.

Spencer has managed to remain unbeaten as a professional, with all four wins on her résumé coming under the Invicta banner. Kolesnyk will attempt to bounce back after suffering defeat for the first time in her career last year at Invicta FC 24.

Also added to Invicta FC 30:

UFC veteran “Hurricane” Heather Jo Clark (7-6) makes her Invicta debut, welcomed to the promotion by Brazilian strawweight Kinberly Novaes (9-4).

Bantamweight Alexa Conners (5-2) battles undefeated up-and-comer “Scary” Kerri Kenneson (3-0)

Miranda “Fear The” Maverick (3-0) and Brogan “Killer Bee” Walker-Sanchez

(5-0) put their unblemished records on the line for a flyweight affair.

Twenty-three-year-old foes attempt to climb the atomweight ranks when Shino VanHoose (6-5) vies with newcomer Alesha “Half Pint” Zappitella (3-0, 1 NC).

Atomweights Alyse Anderson (3-1) and Stephanie “The Cyclone” Alba

(3-2, 1 NC) also look to gain ground in the 105-pound division.

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu ace Erin Blanchfield (1-0) makes her promotional debut, going up against fellow flyweight Brittney Cloudy (0-0) in her first professional bout.

Complete Invicta FC 30 Fight Card

Atomweight Title Bout: Jinh Yu Frey (6-3) vs. Minna Grusander (6-1)

Featherweight Bout: Felicia Spencer (4-0) vs. Helena Kolesnyk (5-1)

Straweight Bout: Kinberly Novaes (9-4) vs. Heather Jo Clark (7-6)

Bantamweight Bout: Alexa Conners (5-2) vs. Kerri Kenneson (3-0)

Flyweight Bout: Miranda Maverick (3-0) vs. Brogan Walker-Sanchez (5-0)

Atomweight Bout: Shino VanHoose (6-5) vs. Alesha Zappitella (3-0, 1 NC)

Atomweight Bout: Alyse Anderson (3-1) vs. Stephanie Alba (3-2, 1 NC)

Flyweight Bout: Erin Blanchfield (1-0) vs. Brittney Cloudy (0-0)

Invicta FC 30 streams live and exclusively via UFC FIGHT PASS at 7 p.m. CT on Saturday, July 21.

Tickets for Invicta FC 30 are on sale now via Ticketfly.com.