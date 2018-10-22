Friday’s ONE: Pursuit of Greatness Gets Last-Minute Addition

A catchweight contest has been added to Friday’s ONE: Pursuit of Greatness card in Yangon. Radeem Rahman will face Mazakazu Imanari in a last-minute addition to the card at the Thuwunna Indoor Stadium.

Imanari (36-18-2) is 42 years old, but a reputation as being the foremost leg-lock specialist in Asian MMA precedes him. Rahman (3-1) is 11 years younger and significantly less experienced. His career has been badly disrupted by injury.

Rahman recently returned to the ONE cage after a four-year absence and submitted Tang De Pan. Imanari has appeared twice for the promotion already this year, dropping decisions to Yusuf Saadulaev and Dae Hwan Kim.

The fight is set for a catchweight of 148 pounds, with both fighters competing at their hydrated weight. The 11-fight card will be headlined by a middleweight title fight between champion Aung La Nsang and challenger Mohammad Karaki.