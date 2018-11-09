HOT OFF THE WIRE
Friday’s FFC 34 Canceled After Several Fighters Found to Have Small Brain Aneurysms

November 8, 2018
Due to reasons involving medical issues, Final Fight Championship has announced that “FFC 34” on November 9th has been officially canceled.

Nick Sadeghi, MD of Athlete Advantage Medical in Las Vegas, NV, released the following statement to Final Fight Championship.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission requires a series of medical examinations to be completed by a professional fighter in order to determine the medical condition of a fighter, the outcome of those exams determining if the fighter will be cleared to compete or not. Of utmost concern is the fighter’s physical well being. It was determined by independent physicians conducting the exams for FFC as well as the Nevada State Athletic Commission that several fighters scheduled to compete on the November 9th fight card would not be able to compete due to abnormal MRA findings which identified small aneurysms in the brain. For obvious reasons, these fighters could not be cleared to compete without proper medical workup. This includes consulting with a Neurosurgeon and an Interventional Radiologist.  Some fighters may be cleared after this, but some may need a surgical procedure to correct the aneurysm before he or she can continue to fight in the future.

TRENDING > Mike Perry Goes at it with Heckler at UFC Denver Open Workout

FFC CEO/President, Orsat Zovko, issued his own statement regarding the unfortunate cancelation.

“We are disappointed to make this announcement, but on such short notice it was impossible to move forward because four of our six fights were stopped by the commission and medical personnel, including our Main Event and Co-Event,” said Zovko.

“We must follow the strict rules and guidelines of the Nevada Athletic Commission, and we respect the decisions made by the medical community, because it is in the best interest of the fighters, and to protect their health is the ultimate goal.”

               

