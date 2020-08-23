Frankie Edgar’s bantamweight debut leads charge on UFC on ESPN 15 post-fight bonuses

Former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar made his bantamweight debut at UFC on ESPN 15 on Saturday in Las Vegas. There were many doubters, many naysayers calling for his retirement. The 38-year-old fighter shut them down with his Fight of the Night performance with Pedro Munhoz.

Many pundits questioned if Edgar’s body would hold up to the weight cut that put him 20 pounds lighter than his heyday as a 155-pound champion, but he looked as fast and durable as ever in Saturday’s headliner.

Edgar and Munhoz went the full five rounds, but there wasn’t a dull moment to be found. Edgar enlisted his patented jab and lightning quick combinations to counter Munhoz’s power and lead leg attacks to the tune of a split-decision victory.

The win over the No. 5 ranked bantamweight quickly catapulted Edgar into the championship mix in the division, though UFC president Dana White would later say that there is still work for him to do before he gets a title shot.

Edgar did, however, earn a $50,000 bonus, as did Munhoz, for the effort in the UFC on ESPN 15 main event.

UFC on ESPN 15 Fight of the Night: Frankie Edgar def. Pedro Munhoz

The UFC on ESPN 15 performances of the night went to Shana Dobson and Trevin Jones.

Dobson was a massive underdog to Mariya Agapova, who had a strong first round. It would be Dobson, however, that came on strong quickly as round two got underway, pummeling Agapova with hammerfists to earn a TKO stoppage and a bonus.

UFC on ESPN 15 Performance of the Night: Shana Dobson

Jones stepped in on short notice to keep Timur Valiev on the fight card. He nearly got finished by Valiev in the first round of the first fight on the prelims, but managed to survive the opening frame of his UFC debut. Not only did he survive, but Jones turned the tables in round two, finishing the fight in a flurry of ground and pound.