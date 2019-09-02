HOT OFF THE WIRE
Frankie Edgar willing to forego bantamweight move to fight Conor McGregor (video)

September 2, 2019
(Video courtesy of TMZSports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

A bout between Frankie Edgar and Conor McGregor has been floating in the ether for years, yet it has never come to fruition. But with Edgar coming off of a loss to Max Holloway and McGregor having lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov in his most recent bout, the time might be right for the two to come together in the Octagon.

Both men have mentioned the possibility of fighting one another recently, and Edgar reiterated his desire for the bout in a recent interview with TMZ Sports.

“I’ve been trying to fight this guy for a really long time,” said Edgar. “I’m game and he knows I’m game. I’m supposed to go down to bantamweight, but I would delay that for the McGregor fight.”

TRENDING > Joe Rogan admits he misspoke about Conor McGregor punching man in Dublin bar

Tune in Saturday, Sept. 7, at a special EARLY START TIME of 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT for full UFC 242: Khabib vs. Poirier live results from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov looks to unify his belt with that of interim lightweight titleholder Dustin Poirier in the UFC 242 main event.

