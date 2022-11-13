Frankie Edgar suffers brutal knockout loss in final UFC fight | Highlight

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Weili Zhang UFC Shenzhen interview

November 12, 2022
Former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar made his final walk to the octagon at UFC 281 on Saturday and suffered a brutal knockout loss in his final fight.

Edgar faced Chris Gutiérrez in a bantamweight bout on the UFC 281 main card. He announced prior to the event that the bout would be his final regardless of the outcome. Two minutes into the opening round, Edgar found himself looking up at the lights inside Madison Square Garden.

Gutiérrez connected with a perfectly timed knee that immediately rendered Edgar unconscious.

“I love this sport,” Edgar told Joe Rogan following the fight. “I didn’t want to go out like that. This sport is a b*tch. I’ve got my family here. That’s all that matters.”

