Frankie Edgar still wants to fight Conor McGregor, but what about move to bantamweight?

(Courtesy of MMA Junkie)

Following his failed attempt to wrest the UFC featherweight belt from Max Holloway at UFC 240 in July, former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar decided he was descend further down the weight classes. He announced that he would be moving to bantamweight to try his fortunes at 135 pounds.

Shortly after that decision, chatter grew about a possible fight between Edgar and former lightweight and featherweight titleholder Conor McGregor. It’s the fight that nearly everyone wants, and Edgar is no exception.

Any serious discussions about fighting McGregor have yet to materialize.

Edgar is still interested, as any fight with McGregor is high profile and a revenue generator, but he’s not standing idly by and waiting for it to happen. Instead, he’s still making preparations to fight at bantamweight.

Watch as Edgar spoke with MMA Junkie this week about his future plans, both for McGregor and bantamweight.