Frankie Edgar replaces Brian Ortega, will fight Chan Sung Jung at UFC South Korea

Brian Ortega is out and Frankie Edgar is in. The former UFC lightweight champion will square off with Chan Sung Jung (aka The Korean Zombie) in the UFC Fight Night featherweight main event in Busan, South Korea.

Edgar had been slated to fight Cory Sandhagen in the co-main event of UFC on ESPN+ 24 on Jan. 25, 2020, in Raleigh, NC. That was before Ortega had to pull out of the UFC on ESPN+ 23 main event opposite Jung because of a knee injury. 

The fight with Sandhagen was supposed to have been Edgar’s bantamweight debut after failing to wrest the featherweight title from Max Holloway in his last trip to the Octagon. When the UFC needed an opponent to keep Jung in the main event on his home soil in South Korea, Edgar quickly stepped in. 

Edgar hasn’t fully opted out of fighting Sandhagen, but still ranked No. 5 at featherweight, he represented a solid opponent for No. 7 ranked Jung.

UFC on ESPN+ 23 takes place on Saturday, Dec. 21 in Busan.

