Frankie Edgar relishes underdog role, chance at another UFC title

Former UFC lightweight champion, featherweight title challenger, and current number four ranked bantamweight Frankie Edgar spoke with the media ahead of his co-main event spot against number two ranked prospect Cory Sandhagen on UFC on Vegas 18.

Following Edgar’s split decision victory over Pedro Munhoz, Edgar catapulted himself into the lightweight title picture. “The Answer” believes a win over Sandhagen could warrant a title shot for the winner of Saturday night’s bout.

“I think the winner between me and Cory are right there,” Edgar said. “Put on a good performance, and could be fighting for that belt next.”

Edgar also had high praise for his opponent.

“He’s right up there with some of the best guys I fought,” Edgar said. “Obviously his ranking says that, his resume says that, and he’s got a future ahead of him too in this sport. He’s one of the best guys I’ve fought.”

Over the course of his career, Edgar faced all-time greats such as B.J. Penn, Jose Aldo, and Max Holloway. That is some impressive company for Sandhagen to be a part of.

Frankie Edgar not surprised to once again be an underdog

Edgar is going into this fight as a heavy underdog. But he has been an underdog for the majority of his career, a role he is rather familiar with.

“I don’t think I’m the favorite many times in my fights, especially the older I get,” Edgar said. “It’s kind of normal to me.”

Edgar says the underdog role puts zero pressure on him, and believes it actually adds pressure to the favorite. In this particular case, putting the bricks on Sandhagen’s shoulder.

“Everyone seems to bring up the fact that I’m the underdog,” Edgar said. “I mean, that puts the pressure on [Sandhagen]. If you look at the line, he’s supposed to go in there and walk through me, which is kind of laughable a little bit.”

Assuming Edgar is the one who gets the last laugh on Saturday, he believes his standing in the division, along with his Hall of Fame career, will guarantee him another chance at gold.

“I think where I’m at in my career, a win over Cory will definitely give me a title shot.”

