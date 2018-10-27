Frankie Edgar Out; Yair Rodriguez Now Faces ‘The Korean Zombie’ at UFC in Denver

HOT OFF THE WIRE
October 27, 2018
The UFC’s 25th anniversary card in Denver on Nov. 10 has a new main event after Frankie Edgar suffered an injury that will force him out of the fight against ‘The Korean Zombie’ Chan Sung Jung.

In his place steps Yair Rodriguez, who will now face Jung in the new headliner in November.

Sources close to the situation confirmed the news on Friday following an initial report from ESPN.

Additional sources also confirmed that Edgar isn’t expected to miss too much time with a biceps injury with a return most likely in early 2019.

Meanwhile, Rodriguez hasn’t fought since May 2017 when he suffered a TKO loss to Edgar at UFC 211. Since that time, Rodriguez has been sidelined by injuries and a contract dispute with the UFC that saw him released from the organization before he was brought back into the fold.

Now Rodriguez will take the short notice opportunity to face Jung in November in a featherweight main event from Denver.

               

