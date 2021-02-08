Frankie Edgar issues statement of resolve following UFC Vegas 18 loss

Former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar may have gotten knocked out in 28 seconds on Saturday, but his resolve to continue fighting remains.

“I’ve licked my wounds long enough. I’m home with my family; life is good. On Saturday, I was as prepared for a fight as I could have been. Props to Cory Sandhagen, he landed a perfectly timed and executed bomb on me,” Edgar wrote on Instagram.

“Luckily I don’t remember it much. This game can be a cruel bitch and Saturday night was just that, but I ain’t panicked. I been here before… To my fans who always ride with me, I appreciate you all and you make this fun for me. Till the next time, see you all soon!”

Though Edgar is 39 years of age, he remains one of the top fighters in the UFC. He left lightweight behind long ago. He fought several times for the featherweight title, but has lately been focused on the bantamweight division, where he was a quick addition to the top ten of the 135-pound class.

Edgar defeated Pedro Munhoz in his bantamweight debut. That quickly put him in the thick of the championship conversation, but Saturday’s loss to Sandhagen – the No. 2 ranked fighter in the division – will set him back in his hopes to regain a UFC title.

Despite the setback, Edgar doesn’t appear ready to forego his hunt for another belt.

