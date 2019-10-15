Frankie Edgar: ‘If Conor McGregor really wants to fight me, we’ll fight’ (video)

(Courtesy of MMAFightingonSBN)

There has been chatter for quite some time that former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar wants to fight Conor McGregor, and that the former dual-division champion wants to fight him.

After failing to take the belt from featherweight titleholder Max Holloway earlier this year, Edgar said he was going to drop to bantamweight to try and make his size a bigger part of the fight equation. The talk about McGregor has heated up in the meantime.

While Edgar is committed to bantamweight, he’s even more committed to a blockbuster bout with McGregor.

“I’ll fight Conor at any weight class. We can do 55, 70, he’s gonna be bigger than me regardless of what weight we fight at,” Edgar said in a recent interview with MMA Fighting.

“He’s been saying he wants to fight me. I’m hearing he wants to fight me. And he has the control. I don’t know if the UFC is into it, but ultimately I believe Conor has the choice. If he really wants to fight me, we’ll fight.”

UFC president Dana White has consistently said that McGregor is solely focused on a rematch with UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, but the Irishman has consistently targeted comments at fighters like Justin Gaethje and Edgar, as well as Nurmagomedov.

White has also insisted that Tony Ferguson is next up for Nurmagomedov, so perhaps McGregor might come out of the shadows and fight a marquee bout with someone like Edgar before he gets another shot at Nurmagomedov.