Frankie Edgar feels he’s in a number one contender fight at UFC Vegas 18

February 4, 2021
NoNo Comments

Frankie Edgar is a former UFC lightweight champion. He has also fought for a version of the UFC featherweight championship on three occasions. Yet, it has been nine years since he had UFC gold around his waist.

At UFC Vegas 18 on Saturday, Edgar steps into the Octagon opposite Cory Sandhagen in his second bantamweight bout, hoping to once again put himself in a position to challenge for gold.

He knows he’s only a step or two away from again fighting for a UFC championship, believing the bout with Sandhagen is to determine who the number one contender is to the winner of the upcoming fight between champion Petr Yan and challenger Aljamain Sterling.

Watch as Frankie Edgar talks about his upcoming bout with Cory Sandhagen at UFC Vegas 18 on Saturday.

