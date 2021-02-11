Frankie Edgar doesn’t remember walking out of Octagon after Cory Sandhagen KO

HOT OFF THE WIRE

February 11, 2021
Former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar had his quest for the bantamweight belt sidetracked when Cory Sandhagen knocked him out at UFC Vegas 18 last week.

Sandhagen blasted Edgar with a flying knee 28 seconds into their fight. He laid the former champion out cold.

Edgar awoke from the shot, stood for the official result, and walked out of the Octagon. But he didn’t remember any of it.

In a recent interview with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Edgar said that he didn’t really start coming around until he was in the back dressing room area of The Apex. Even then, however, he didn’t know what had happend.

Edgar said that he couldn’t recall the fight, being knocked out, or even whom he fought.

That sounds rather scary, especially to those of us that haven’t spent much if any time in a competitive fight. It really didn’t seem to rattle Edgar all that much though, as he recounted the aftermath of the knockout with Okamoto.

Should Frankie Edgar retire?

At 39 years of age, there are those that are calling on Edgar to retire, but he hasn’t indicated any desire to do that, insisting he will be back in the Octagon to continue his pursuit of the bantamweight championship.

Edgar is 2-4 in his last six bouts. Aside from Sandhagen, those losses were to top tier talent like Chan Sung Jung, Max Holloway, and Brian Ortega. His victories were over Pedro Munhoz and Cub Swanson.

Though it has been since 2012 that Edgar had a UFC belt around his waist, he has consistently been in the title picture. He lost to Jose Aldo and Max Holloway in his bid for a featherweight belt before dropping to bantamweight, where he immediately defeated Munhoz.

Edgar insists that one win erases this latest crushing defeat. He’s not ready to walk away.

“I’m not thinking of stopping any time… at least not now.”

Frankie Edgar’s full interview with ESPN

(Video courtesy of ESPN MMA)

