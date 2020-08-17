Watch Frankie Edgar KO Chad Mendes (UFC on ESPN 15 fight video)

HOT OFF THE WIRE
August 17, 2020
No Comments

Frankie Edgar earned an interim UFC featherweight title shot with a knockout win over Chad Mendes back in 2015. Now fighting at bantamweight, Edgar takes on Pedro Munhoz in the UFC on ESPN 15 main event on Saturday, Aug. 22, at The Apex in Las Vegas.

Edgar will finally be making his 135-pound debut at UFC on ESPN 15. He has been planning for quite some time to make the move to bantamweight. The originally scheduled bout with Munhoz for UFC on ESPN+ 30 on Fight Island was derailed when Munhoz tested positive for COVID-19. 

(Video courtesy of UFC)

