Frankie Edgar breaks down his knockout of Chad Mendes ahead of UFC Busan

(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch as Frankie Edgar takes a look back on his first-round knockout of Chad Mende at the TUF 22 Finale, which earned him another shot at then UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC on ESPN+ 23: Korean Zombie vs. Frankie Edgar live results from Busan, South Korea, on Saturday, December 21.