Frankie Edgar after UFC 240 loss: ‘I’m not going nowhere’

(Courtesy of MMAFighting)

Former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar came up short in the UFC 240 main event on Saturday losing to champion Max Holloway by unanimous decision. After the loss, UFC president Dana White questioned Edgar’s future in the sport, but the former lightweight championship says that he isn’t going anywhere.

