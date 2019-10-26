HOT OFF THE WIRE
Frank Mir takes another win over Roy Nelson in Bellator 231 main event (results & highlights)

October 26, 2019
Check out the highlights and recap from Frank Mir and Roy Nelson’s UFC 231 headlining rematch.

Mir and Nelson headlined Bellator 231 with a rematch more than 8 years in the making. The result was the same, however, as Mir took a unanimous decision over Nelson in the battle of UFC veterans.

Former WWE star Jack Swagger, fighting under his given name of Jake Hager, fought to a no contest in his third pro MMA fight, when it was deemed he landed a low blow to Anthony Garrett that ended their fight in the main card opener.

Bellator 231, the first of back-to-back nights at the Mohegan Sun, took place on Friday, Oct. 25, in Uncasville, Conn.

Bellator 231: Mir vs. Nelson results

Main Card:

  • Frank Mir (19-13) defeated Roy Nelson (23-18) via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Phil Davis (21-5, 1 NC) defeated Karl Albrektsson (9-3) via TKO at 3:06 of round three
  • Ed Ruth (8-1) defeated Jason Jackson (10-4) via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
  • Joanne Ilara (9-4) defeated Bec Rawlings (7-9) via submission (kneebar) at 3:35 of round two
  • Jake Hager (2-0) and Anthony Garrett (4-2) ends in a no-contest due to an accidental low blow at 1:56 of round one

Preliminary Card:

  • Phumi Nkuta (1-0) defeated Adrian Haley (1-1) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)
  •  Connor Dixon (2-0) defeated Orkhan Ismatzade (0-2) via submission (kimura) at 0:42 of round one
  • Killys Mota (11-2) defeated Mandel Nallo (7-1) via TKO (leg injury) at 1:16 of round three
  • Jessica Miele (9-3) defeated Talita Nogueira (7-2) via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 30-27)
  • Steve Mowry (7-0) defeated Gokhan Saricam (4-1) via submission (kimura) at 0:56 of round two
  • Dalton Rosta (2-0) defeated Claude Wilcox (1-1) via TKO (strikes) at 4:23 of round two
  • Tim Caron (10-2, 1 NC) defeated Lucas Pimenta Borges (8-3) via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
  • Jon Manley (13-6) defeated Thiago Oliveira (16-5) via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Elise Reed (1-0) defeated Rebecca Bryggman (0-1) via TKO (punches) at 4:48 of round one

