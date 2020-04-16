Frank Camacho details events leading up to UFC fight cancelation

When the coronavirus pandemic began to shut down sports and limited travel, some fighters found themselves a long way from home and forced to make a decision to stay in place or try to return home, among them UFC lightweight Frank Camacho.

Having taken a fight versus Alan Patrick for UFC on ESPN+ 31 scheduled for April 28, Camacho found himself away from his home of Guam when things started shutting down.

“You could tell that Dana was super motivated to get fights going, but when (UFC 249 was postponed), it kind of put the stamp on it.” – Frank Camacho

“Long story short, Christos Giagos got hurt, we took the fight (at UFC on ESPN+ 31), then it was a constant turn of craziness going on,” Camacho told MMAWeekly.com. “There were cases on Guam, and the last thing I wanted to do was be stuck in California (where I was training) and not be able to help my family.

“My wife is stressing out, I have two boys, so I finally pulled the trigger (to return to Guam) when the gym closed down.”

Up until recently, Camacho had hoped that his proposed bout with Patrick would still happen, but once the plug was pulled on UFC 249, he knew that the fight wasn’t going to go on as scheduled.

“Dana announced that the April 18 fight wasn’t going to happen, and though the other fights were postponed, I was still kind of in high spirits,” said Camacho. “You could tell that Dana was super motivated to get fights going, but when that happened, it kind of put the stamp on it.”

Since returning to Guam, Camacho has shifted the focus of his training, and takes some positives from the alterations he’s made.

“I’m forcing myself to watch footage,” Camacho said. “I haven’t watched fights and taken notes on certain fights and parts of my game in a long time. I’m getting creative with my workouts. I’m doing my homework and martial arts stuff alone. It’s been really cool and motivating. It’s something I feel like I’m growing from.

“The only thing I can really do is stay ready. That’s the only thing I can really control. I’ve got to stick to training, and if anything, just see it as an opportunity to jump on a card real fast. Keep my weight down. Just stay ready. I see this as an opportunity, and as long as I keep that mind and focus on being ready it will be good.”

For Camacho, being in Guam – a U.S. territory – lockdown looks much the same as it does elsewhere, with one exception which presents its own challenges to the island’s dealing with the coronavirus.

“Right now it’s scary because the USS Theodore Roosevelt (aircraft carrier) is docked here, and there’s a lot of people that tested positive on it,” said Camacho. “We just hope that everything kind of stays contained. I’m sure the DOD, Department of Defense, is doing what they need to do, but we’re taking the right precautions.

“I’m sure it feels the same way everywhere. Everyone is suffering, some more than others, but if anything we’re trying to do the best that we can with what we can and just try to stay as positive and busy as possible.”

