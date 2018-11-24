HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredFrancis Ngannou Returns to Form in Beijing (UFC Fight Night 141 Results)

UFC Beijing Blaydes vs Ngannou 2 Live Results

featuredUFC Beijing Results: Blaydes vs. Ngannou 2 (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

Liddell vs Ortiz 3 weigh-in results and video

featuredChuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz 3 Weigh-in Results and Video

Francis Ngannou

featuredUFC Beijing: Blaydes vs. Ngannou Weigh-in Results; Rashad Coulter Misses Weight

Francis Ngannou’s Main Event Knockout Tops UFC Beijing Bonuses

November 24, 2018
NoNo Comments

Main eventer Francis Ngannou led the charge on the UFC Fight Night 141 post-fight performance bonuses in Beijing with his first-round finish of Curtis Blaydes.

Overcoming a difficult year that saw him lose back-to-back bouts for the first time in his career, Ngannou made short work of Blaydes, dropping him with a right hand and finishing with follow-up punches just 45 seconds into their fight.

The quick finish was enough for Ngannou to earn a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus.

Following in Ngannou’s footsteps, Chinese fighter Li Jingliang stopped David Zawada with a body kick and follow-up punches late in the third round of their bout, which earned him the other Performance of the Night bonus in Beijing.

The Fight of the Night bonus went to Kenan Song vs. Alex Morono, which was the featured bout on the UFC Fight Night 141 prelims.  Morono took a unanimous decision for the victory, but both fighters were awarded $50,000 for their efforts.

TRENDING > Francis Ngannou Returns to Form in Beijing (UFC Fight Night 141 Results)

UFC Fight Night 141 Performance Bonuses

  • Performance of the Night: Francis Ngannou
  • Performance of the Night: Li Jingliang
  • Fight of the Night: Song Kenan vs. Alex Morono

               

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: Beijing
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA