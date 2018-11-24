Francis Ngannou’s Main Event Knockout Tops UFC Beijing Bonuses

Main eventer Francis Ngannou led the charge on the UFC Fight Night 141 post-fight performance bonuses in Beijing with his first-round finish of Curtis Blaydes.

Overcoming a difficult year that saw him lose back-to-back bouts for the first time in his career, Ngannou made short work of Blaydes, dropping him with a right hand and finishing with follow-up punches just 45 seconds into their fight.

The quick finish was enough for Ngannou to earn a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus.

Following in Ngannou’s footsteps, Chinese fighter Li Jingliang stopped David Zawada with a body kick and follow-up punches late in the third round of their bout, which earned him the other Performance of the Night bonus in Beijing.

The Fight of the Night bonus went to Kenan Song vs. Alex Morono, which was the featured bout on the UFC Fight Night 141 prelims. Morono took a unanimous decision for the victory, but both fighters were awarded $50,000 for their efforts.

TRENDING > Francis Ngannou Returns to Form in Beijing (UFC Fight Night 141 Results)

UFC Fight Night 141 Performance Bonuses